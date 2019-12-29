|
Richard J. Hetman
Richard "Dick" J. Hetman, 91, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kingston in Sylvania. He was born in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Ryan) Hetman on December 4, 1928. Dick worked for many years for Ward Canaday Inlands Estate as a grounds keeper and prior to retirement he worked for Spitzer Building in maintenance. In his later years, he enjoyed his travels to Paris and Ireland. Dick loved learning about his Polish heritage.
He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Uhl; seven nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Brown; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Uhl and Emery Brown.
Services for Richard will be private for close family. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to Christ the King Church. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).
Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019