Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard J. "Dick" Lewis


Richard J. "Dick" Lewis Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Lewis

Richard J. "Dick" Lewis, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Flower Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1933 to Lawrence and Ruth (Huss) Lewis in Toledo. Dick was a pipefitter for 65 years until retiring. He was a member of the Pipefitters Local 50. He was an avid reader and loved woodworking. Dick enjoyed having breakfast with his group of guys every Friday. He also loved the time spent with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Stage; son, Randolph Lewis; siblings, Jack, John, Larry, Jerry, Rita and Anna. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Eunice Lewis; son, Mark (Deanna) Lewis; grandchildren, Diana, Samantha and many others; great-grandchildren, Autumn (Jake) and Jacob; brothers, Robert, James and Donald Lewis; best friend, Don (Shirley) Mulinix; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a .

To leave a special message for Richard's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
