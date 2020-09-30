Deacon Richard J. Nelson, M.D.
Deacon Richard J. Nelson, M.D., age 63, of Toledo, died unexpectedly on September 27, 2020, at St. Anne/Mercy Hospital. Born February 6, 1957, in Detroit to the late Donald and Donna (Bracken) Nelson, he filled many roles in the countless lives he touched: husband, father, brother, uncle, doctor, deacon, teacher, friend, guide, and more.
As "Dr. Nelson," he modeled gentle compassion, mercy, and service through his practice of medicine, not only treating head and neck cancer and maxillofacial trauma, but also walking his thousands of patients through difficult situations with kindness and patience. He was beloved both by patients and by his fellow healthcare professionals. Dr. Nelson earned his B.S. and M.D. from the University of Michigan and completed his otolaryngology residency at Wayne State University. He began a career in academic medicine at the Medical College of Ohio in 1991 and entered private practice with Toledo ENT in 1999. At the end of 2018, Dr. Nelson retired from medicine, but he still had work to do.
Always engaged intellectually and never content to limit himself to just one project, even during retirement, he began teaching physics at St. Francis de Sales High School in 2019 and was in the process of developing a new research course.
Ordained to the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Toledo in 2013, "Deacon Rick" served at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where he quickly became well respected for his thoughtful homilies and his kind, selfless nature. In addition to serving at his parish, Deacon Rick was passionate about prison ministry and helping people to rebuild their lives after release.
"Rick," "Uncle Rick," or "Dad" enjoyed hosting family and friends, enticing visitors with homemade paella and sangria, and keeping them there with his signature blend of intellectual debates, wise counsel, and (perhaps exaggerated) stories. A talented woodworker, he built many of the furnishings at St. Joan of Arc and completed many personalized projects for those close to him.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Kathryn (Renders) Nelson; daughter, Teresa Knoll (John); siblings, Donald (Li-Chiu), Bruce, Janet Lawrence, Douglas, Kelly Bonar (Jerry), Andrea Best (Tom), Kathleen Blaney (Jim), John (Laurie) and Robert (Allison); mother-in-law, Charlotte Renders; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Andrew, and a brother-in-law, Deacon Dave Lawrence.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 1-7 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Visitation will close with Vespers at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Rick's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the church at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, with the Most Rev. Daniel E. Thomas, Bishop of Toledo, presiding. Father Adam Hertzfeld, Pastor, will be the homilist. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Facial coverings and physical distancing will be required at all events. Mass can be viewed via live stream by visiting the Tribute Wall on Deacon Rick's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
, where condolences and fond memories may also be shared with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Radio, St. Joan of Arc School or St. Francis de Sales High School.