(News story) Dr. Richard J. Nelson, who inspired trust as an ear, nose, and throat physician, a teacher, and a Roman Catholic deacon, died Sunday in Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. He was 63.
He'd suffered cardiac arrest Sept. 23, said his wife, Kathryn Nelson.
When Dr. Nelson of Sylvania Township retired at the end of 2018, he was based at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. He joined what became ProMedica's ear, nose, and throat practice in 1999, when it was Toledo ENT.
"There wasn't much Rick didn't have extensive knowledge of," said Dr. Ellen Baxter, who joined the practice in 2009. "His patients loved him and stuck with him for years."
During the 2019-20 school year, he taught physics and physical science at St. Francis de Sales High School.
"He loved science and how things worked," his wife said. "This was on his bucket list, to teach physics at a boys' high school. He always said, 'I understand how adolescent boys think.' He never forgot what it was like to be in high school."
A lifelong devout Roman Catholic, "he would see Jesus Christ in his patients and would care for them with dignity and respect," his wife said.
He was ordained to the diaconate of the Diocese of Toledo in 2013 and served at St. Joan of Arc Church in South Toledo. He performed baptisms and delivered homilies; served the food pantry, and visited inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution and other prisons and helped them find a footing once released.
"It was an outgrowth of his faith life and his desire to serve other people," his wife said.
Known to parishioners as "Deacon Rick," he was "sympathetic [and] empathetic toward people," said the Rev. Adam Hertzfeld, pastor since 2011. "He knew where people were coming from, and he was extremely intelligent.
"He knew the Catholic faith well, and he was articulate about it. He could convey the teachings of the church in a way that respected the depths of it and in a way that was understandable," Father Hertzfeld said.
He was born Feb. 6, 1957, to Donna and Donald Nelson and grew up in the northern Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Township. His maternal grandfather, Andrew Bracken, had a general medical practice. The future Dr. Nelson memorized all the bones in the human body by age 8, his wife said.
A graduate of Brother Rice High School in Birmingham, Mich., he received his bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of Michigan. An otolaryngology residency at Wayne State University in Detroit followed.
He arrived at the former Medical College of Ohio in 1991. He taught medical and dental students and saw patients. "He had a passionate commitment to patient care," his wife said.
A woodworker, he built pedestals and statues for St. Joan of Arc Church.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kathryn Renders, whom he married May 28, 1983; daughter, Teresa Knoll; brothers, Donald, Bruce, Douglas, John, and Robert, and sisters Janet Lawrence, Kelly Bonar, Andrea Best, and Kathleen Blaney.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Church, with Vespers at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the church. Face coverings and distancing are required. The Mass will be streamed via the tribute wall on his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
The family suggests tributes to to Annunciation Radio, St. Joan of Arc School, or St. Francis de Sales High School.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
