Richard J. Rozanski
Richard J. Rozanski, 76, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 2, 1942 to Robert and Josephine (Koberick) Rozanski. For 21 years, Richard worked as a courier with Promedica Health Systems. Richard enjoyed his yearly fishing trips to Canada with friends and was a lifelong fan of Toledo Hockey. He enjoyed visiting casinos and playing the lottery on his "East Side Lottery Loop".
Richard is survived by his daughter, Lori (Eddie) Luce; and grandsons, Shane (Errin) Luce and Clay (Jessica) Luce. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Rozanski.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00pm. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019