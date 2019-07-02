Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Toledo, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Rozanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Rozanski


1942 - 2019
Richard J. Rozanski Obituary
Richard J. Rozanski

Richard J. Rozanski, 76, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 2, 1942 to Robert and Josephine (Koberick) Rozanski. For 21 years, Richard worked as a courier with Promedica Health Systems. Richard enjoyed his yearly fishing trips to Canada with friends and was a lifelong fan of Toledo Hockey. He enjoyed visiting casinos and playing the lottery on his "East Side Lottery Loop".

Richard is survived by his daughter, Lori (Eddie) Luce; and grandsons, Shane (Errin) Luce and Clay (Jessica) Luce. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Rozanski.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00pm. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
