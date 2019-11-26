|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Smith
Richard Joseph "Dick" Smith, age 91, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Parkcliff Memory Care Facility in Toledo where he had resided the past two years. He was born on September 3, 1928 in Chancy, OH to John and Grace Smith. Dick worked for Libbey Owens Ford for many years, retiring in 1986. He was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.
Dick married Marie (Giovannucci) Smith on August 25, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2017. Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon in the funeral home with Deacon James Dudley presiding. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the . Condolences can be shared at
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019