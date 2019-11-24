|
Richard James Harer
Richard James Harer took his "Last Flight" on 20 November 2019. He was 95 years old.
Richard was born in 1924 in Painesville, Ohio. At age 18, he enlisted in the Army Air corps with a desire to become a fighter pilot. Instead he was assigned and trained to copilot bombers. He served as a USAF B-24 Pilot based England from 1943-1945 before returning home to the United States and obtaining his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Institute of Technology and a Master's of Science degree in Systems Management from USC.
Richard served a brief stint at Wright Patterson Air Force Base before relocating to Edwards Air Force Base where he was an Experimental Flight Test Pilot during the "Right Stuff" era. He flew many test flights in the early days of testing with a variety of aircraft over the years. He was highly involved in testing the new F-84F and the X-10. Besides testing a variety of new American made aircraft, he was invited to France to evaluate two French aircraft, The Mystere IV and Vatour. In 1954, he became heavily involved with the X-1B.
After years of testing many aircraft in a variety of trying and dangerous applications, he was unfortunately, involved in a very serious accident while flying the F-94C on December 22, 1954. He survived the crash but was badly injured. He lost both legs, suffered multiple back fractures, left arm fracture, severe concussion, etc. His, was an experience that represents the dangers that face all test pilots. As such, his accident was featured in an article on the dangers of being a test pilot that was written in Life magazine. After months of recovery and rehabilitation, he unfortunately had to retire from active duty. Yet, he remained determined and committed to continuing a life involved in the field of aviation and testing of aircraft. He continued as a civil servant in many capacities including service in the Flight Research Division, Projects Administration Office, Project Control Office, Test Programs and Requirements Office and was the Project Manager for the entire run of the X-15 program from beginning to end. He fully retired in 1978.
His most important and fulfilled mission was meeting and marrying Barbara Alice Heesen who was a native of Toledo.
Upon retirement, Richard and Barbara, enjoyed Traveling, building a home, and being actively involved in the lives of their 4 children and many grand and great grandchildren.
Richard is survived by the love of his life, wife Barbara with whom he was married for 72 years. He is also survived by children: Linda, Leslie, Lisa and Karl, as well as, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
