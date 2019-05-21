Richard James Kozbial



Richard James Kozbial, resident of The Fountains at Bronson Place, Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Toledo, Ohio and Eau Clare, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at The Fountains on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85.



He taught 6th grade in the Toledo Public Schools for 31 years and continued teaching student teachers at the University of Toledo for another 12 years.The Toledo Chamber of Commerce recognized him as Teacher of the Year in 1967. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and served the church as a boy soprano and baritone soloist in the choir for more than 50 years. He was an active volunteer in many cultural heritage organizations in Toledo and in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.



He is survived by his daughters, Ardys Kozbial (Bradley Westbrook) of Beverly, Massachusetts, Beth (Monty) Kozbial Ernst, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, stepgrandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Westbrook and beloved grandson, Theodore (Teddy) Kozbial Ernst, and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents Philip and Bernice (Durka), his beloved wife, Jane, his grandson, Hugh Kozbial Ernst, his brother, Robert (Delphine) Kozbial, his sisters Stephanie (Robert) Canter and Helen (John) Soboleski.



A celebration of Richard's life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 pm at the The Fountains at Bronson Place, Kalamazoo, Michigan.



Donations in memory of Richard Kozbial may go to the Library Legacy Foundation at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St., Toledo, Ohio 43604, online at http://www.toledolibrary.org/llf , or to the



Stories, memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.langelands.com/



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019