Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Fountains at Bronson Place Kalamazoo , MI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard Kozbial Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard James Kozbial

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Richard Kozbial, a longtime McKinley Elementary School teacher who was also a visiting professor at the University of Toledo, an accomplished singer, and a community volunteer, died April 9 at the Fountains at Bronson Place retirement community in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was 85.



His family did not report a cause of death.



Mr. Kozbial retired after 31 years of teaching sixth grade, most recently at McKinley Elementary School in Toledo Public Schools. He previously taught at Jones Elementary School in Toledo and at Macomb Park Elementary School in Warren, Mich.



After retiring from TPS, Mr. Kozbial was a visiting professor at the University of Toledo's College of Education, teaching undergraduate and graduate students for 12 years until he retired permanently.



His professional memberships included Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Delta Kappa, Toledo Federation of Teachers, Lucas County Retired Teachers Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the University of Toledo Alumni Association.



In a 1967 interview, Mr. Kozbial, who was in his second year at McKinley at the time, told The Blade that teaching was more than a profession to him - it was a passion.



He also told The Blade at the time that after 11 years of elementary school teaching he had formulated a belief that a teacher has to "accumulate the positive and eliminate the negative."



"Each child is unique and has certain capabilities," he said. "I feel it is my job to find out and encourage these capabilities and to reward, with praise, a job well done.



While at TPS, Mr. Kozbial helped create a method of supervising and evaluating first-year teachers and an outdoor education program that received national recognition. He also produced two educational programs for WGTE about famous Americans.



In his free time, Mr. Kozbial sang solo, including his appearance as a soloist in 1960 with the Toledo Concert Band under the direction of Sam Szor, Jr. Also in 1960, he became a winner - one of 12 out of 150 participants - in the 16th annual Detroit Area Vocal Auditions. He also sang with the Toledo Choral Society and the Masterworks Chorale.



Mr. Kozbial volunteered for such organizations as Toledo Sister Cities International, the Association of Two Toledos, Toledo Poznan Alliance, and the Szeged-Toledo Friendship Association. Additionally, he was a bereavement volunteer for 15 years at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, where he also sang at annual memorial services.



Born Nov. 11, 1933, to Bernice and Philip Kozbial, he was raised in Toledo, where he was a boy soprano at Trinity Episcopal Church and sang at the Greater Toledo War Chest rallies during World War II.



In 1951, he graduated from Libbey High School and then continued his education at the University of Toledo, graduating with a bachelor's and then a master's degree in elementary education.



In 1956, Mr. Kozbial began his teaching career at Jones Elementary School in Toledo. He then taught four years at Macomb Park Elementary School in Warren before returning to Toledo, where he was assigned to Edgewater School for four years before transferring to McKinley.



"I really liked it at Edgewater, but we live near McKinley and I wanted to be able to walk to and from school each day. That's when I get some of my ideas for the classes," he told The Blade in 1967 - a year after the Toledo Junior Chamber of Commerce named him Toledo's outstanding young educator of the year for his work with elementary school students.



He couldn't explain why he chose elementary teaching over secondary education, but he said he had never regretted it, noting that the male elementary school teacher was a rarity when he first started.



"I suppose a man carries the father image into the classroom and therefore has less of a discipline problem. All I have to do is lower my voice an octave and they all get the message," he said in the 1967 interview.



Although he got along splendidly with pupils and their parents, he said he felt that an even closer bond should exist between teacher and parents.



"I think a teacher can really help a child who has problems in school and at home, if his parents come in and discuss the situation. I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I can work with the parents to set a youngster in the right direction," he said.



In his classroom he emphasized the importance for students to learn to help each other rather than rely solely on the teacher. "I try to get students to help each other; I don't think I am able to teach them everything," he told The Blade.



Mr. Kozbial also said he had no plans to become a principal and leave the classroom behind because he enjoyed teaching children too much.



At McKinley, he also used his extensive background in music to work for and secure the establishment of a chorus for sixth graders.



He taught music for all the sixth graders, as well as reading, spelling, and boys' physical education, as part of a modified team-teaching plan, and did not keep the same group of students all day.



"This permits me to go into more depth in the subjects I still have, so I can help my children to enjoy school more. I think that deep down, kids love to come to school, and in my classes I try to erase any doubts," Mr. Kozbial told The Blade in 1967.



He was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was a baritone soloist in the choir for more than 50 years, a member of the vestry, and a lay minister.



His other memberships included the Friends of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Toledo Museum of Art, and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.



Surviving are his daughters, Ardys Kozbial and Beth Kozbial Ernst, a grandson, and two step-grandsons.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Ardys Kozbial, a grandson, and three siblings.



A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. June 29 at the Fountains at Bronson Place, 1700 Bronson Way, Kalamazoo, Mich.



The family suggests tributes to the Library Legacy Foundation at the Toledo - Lucas County Public Library or to a . Published in The Blade on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.