(News story) Richard James Less, a longtime mechanical engineer and business owner who was a combat veteran of World War II, died Friday in Lakes of Monclova Health Campus in Monclova Township. He was 96.
He died of metastasized prostate cancer, his daughter, Barbara Gunning, said.
Mr. Less co-owned and eventually owned the former Clem Less Inc. mechanical contractors' company in Toledo, starting work there during its inception in 1962. He stayed until 1986, when he retired after about 20 years as the company's president. In retirement, he continued to work for the company as a consultant until 2000, when he retired and closed the business.
He previously worked locally as an engineer and administrator for the Stanley Carter Co., a Michigan-based electrical contractor, and then in Roswell, N.M., as an engineer at the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missiles' site.
"He was loving, patient, very kind, cheerful, and thoughtful," Mrs. Gunning said. "He never thought of himself first. He always thought about everybody else first. [And] he was very dedicated to his wife and to his family."
Mr. Less was also a devout Catholic, his daughter said.
She remembered her father telling her that he used to pray the Rosary every day he was in battle during World War II, adding that he continued to do so until the day before he died. He hadn't talked about the war until recently, because of bad memories that included experiencing the death of his best friend and barely escaping death himself on multiple occasions, she said.
Mr. Less was born July 4, 1923 in Toledo to Celia Sobecki Less and Clement Less.
In 1942, he graduated Central Catholic High School and then attended Dayton University for about six months before enlisting in the Army in 1943.
He was shipped to Europe, where he saw action in several battles, including the Battle of the Bulge.
In 1946, he was honorably discharged and returned to Toledo, where he used his GI Bill to go to the University of Toledo, graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
He later got certified as a professional engineer and went to work for his father.
In his free time, Mr. Less enjoyed walking in the parks, boating, sailing, and traveling throughout the country. He and his wife have traveled to all but two states, she said.
Mr. Less was a founding member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a member of its first parish council.
His other local memberships include the St. Patrick's over 55 club, where he was a past president; the Knights of Columbus; the American Legion, and the Maumee Elks Lodge.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Ann Less; daughter, Barbara Gunning; sons, Michael, James, and Robert Less; sister, Charlotte Troike; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Coyle Funeral Home, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. that day at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
The family suggests tributes to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Central City Ministry of Toledo.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2020