Richard Jay Evans
Richard Jay Evans, 77, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Richard was born June 26, 1942, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Floyd and Louise (Grimes) Baker. Richard graduated from the University of Southern California commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Later, as a professional he completed his MBA. While proudly serving our country as a Marine, Dick completed language school in Monterey, California, where he became fluent in Indonesian. He completed two tours in Vietnam before returning to the United States and his career in business information systems.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Ann Griffith, June 13th 1964. Together they raised three wonderful children; Kimberly, Jennifer and Kyle. He loved baseball, soccer and running, completing the San Diego marathon in the 70's. Reading, singing, playing scrabble and the piano, as well as attending church brought joy to his life. He loved nothing more than watching children excel at their chosen activities. Always prepared for competition, he loved skipping rocks, throwing frisbees, hitting targets, and being the loudest supporter at sporting events. Papa Dick was the best judge of a firm handshake.
Moving to Perrysburg in 2009 started a new phase of life for Papa Dick. Much to his delight Ann Nicholson, his sweetie pie, became his wife in 2013, fully embracing her life and family as his own. Brad (Michelle) Nicholson, Lindsay (Jameson) Czech and their three children Harrison, Johanna and Anderson will miss him deeply.
Dick's survivors include his wife, Ann Evans; children Kim (Alan) Henderson, Jen Midkiff, Kyle (Nicole) Evans and grandchildren, Nichole Henderson, Matt Henderson, Taylor Midkiff, Caden Midkiff, Landon Evans and Maebel Evans. Dick will be dearly missed by John and Nona Griffith, Margaret Griffith, Glenn and Anne Griffith and his brother, Don Baker.
Friends will be received Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 2600 Copland Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to The Perrysburg Schools Foundation, 140 East Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or online at Perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org. Condolences may be made online to the family at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020