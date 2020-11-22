Richard (Dick) Jenne



Dick Jenne, age 75 , passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in Florida.



Dick graduated from the University of Toledo receiving a Bachelor and Masters of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating from college, he pursued his career working for Toledo Edison and finally Owens Corning Fiberglass in Toledo, Ohio and Granville, Ohio, for 35 years before retiring in July 2013.



While at Owens Corning Fiberglass, he developed a Regenerative Thermal Oxidation System for treatment and recovery of vapors during the dispensing of bituminous products which earned him four patents.



In Florida, Dick was a member of The Villages Woodworkers Club where he enjoyed making and working on many projects.



Dick is survived by his wife, Ellen; sisters, Geraldine Cochran and Janet Murphy; brother-in-law, William Cochran and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Helen Jenne and brother-in-law, Gerald Murphy.



There will be no visitation services per Dick's request. However, his family is planning to celebrate his life later in 2021.



Memorials may be sent to The Shiners Hospital for Children.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store