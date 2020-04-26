Richard John Fisher Richard John Fisher, 76, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. Richard was born in Toledo on June 5, 1943 to Rosemary and Richard Fisher. He graduated from Libbey High School and the University of Toledo. Richard taught at McTigue Junior High for 27 years and held several other positions with Toledo Public Schools over his career, including Intern Consultant, Director of ESL, and Director of Science & Outdoor Education, retiring in 2003. During his career, he was recognized by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation for excellence in teaching. Later in his career, Richard supervised methods students and student teachers for The University of Toledo and University of Phoenix. He also worked part time at several Toledo area florists throughout the years. Richard was currently serving on the Board of Directors for the East Toledo Senior Center. He volunteered with the East Toledo Family Center for 24 years, serving on the Board of Directors and as chairman of the annual gala. He also served 25 years on the board of Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful. During his philanthropic work, he was honored with many special recognitions. In 2003, Richard, along with his wife, was presented with the ETFC Volunteer Award. The next year, he was presented with the Book of Golden Deeds by the Exchange Club of Greater Maumee Bay. The East Toledo Board of Trustees honored him as a lifetime board member in 2005. Richard and his wife Sandy were presented with the East Toledo Family Center Distinguished Citizens Award in 2012. Finally, in 2018, Richard and Sandra were recognized with a Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award. Richard had great love and compassion for all those he met through his volunteer work. Richard met his wife Sandra while freshmen at Libbey and they were married in June of 1964. Together they raised 2 daughters, Dana and Kelly. The family embarked on vacations and camping trips spanning 47 states. Richard and Sandra also enjoyed trips to Anguilla and Italy over the years. Richard loved antique shopping, collecting postcards, and collecting Native American memorabilia. His hobbies also included planting, growing, and arranging flowers. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren, including vacations and time at the family pool. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Richard and Dorothy Throne; and nephew, Michael Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years; children, Dana LaBeau (Thuan Nguyen) and Kelly Maaraba (Mo); grandchildren, Rachel, Evan, and Jillian LaBeau, Aaron and Helen Nguyen, Kaitlyn, Nick, Mason, and Reagen Homolka, Yasmina and Rania Maaraba; great-granddaughter, Alivia McMillin; sister, Donna Rodriguez; nieces, Mary Rose Rodriguez-Noble (Michael), Marcia Weisenburger (Brian), Karen Rodriguez (Kelvin Friesen), Laura Rodriguez (Bob Andrzejak), Jacque Hack (Tim), Gloria Westerman (John), Renee Rymanowicz (Tony), Nanci Moseley; and nephew, Brent Throne (Tammy), in addition to many other special friends and extended family members, including Ralph and Marge Plath. Richard was never a stranger and always had a kind word or question for everyone he met – from the classroom to the grocery line. He wanted each person to feel important and special. Visitation with strict social distancing guidelines will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Please wear a face mask when you enter the building. Funeral services can be viewed via live stream at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 by visiting Richard's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the East Toledo Family Center in care of Jodi Gross at 1020 Varland Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43605, to establish a scholarship fund in Richard's name.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.