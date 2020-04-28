(News story) Richard John Fisher, a longtime Toledo educator and community volunteer, died Wednesday at his Toledo home. He was 76. He died of a sudden heart attack, his wife of 55 years, Sandra Fisher, said. Mr. Fisher retired in July, 2003, from Toledo Public Schools after five years as director of English as a second language at DeVelbiss High School. Before that Mr. Fisher was for three years the TPS director of science and the director of TPS outdoor activities. Prior to that, he taught science at McTigue Junior High for 28 years. "He was a professional. He was an educator first. He loved kids. ... He was also a very, very caring individual. He always pointed out the good in you," Tim Bollin, a former colleague, said. "He was also ... very dependable. He did what he said he was going to do and usually over and above. ... And he was a great friend to a lot of people, colleagues and students alike," he said, adding that Mr. Fisher was also his former mentor. In the mid-1980s, Mr. Fisher was recognized for excellence in teaching by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. Said Mrs. Fisher: "He loved science. He loved his junior high students. And he was very good at engaging them, especially through hands-on learning. He [also] loved to be around people, and he loved to get to know them. If he didn't know you when he met you, he knew you by the time you left." In retirement, Mr. Fisher worked for the University of Toledo, where he supervised postgraduate students seeking advanced degrees in education from 2004 to 2018, when he retired permanently. Until recently, Mr. Fisher also volunteered for many years as chairman of the fund-raising committee for the East Toledo Family Center, where he was also a past member of the board of directors. Additionally, he volunteered at the East Toledo Senior Center, where he was on the board of directors at the time of death. He also served on the board of directors of Keep Toledo/?Lucas County Beautiful. Over the years, he was recognized for his volunteer work by several organizations such as the Exchange Club of Greater Maumee Bay, East Toledo Family Center, and Medical Mutual. Mr. Fisher was born June 5, 1943, in Toledo to Rosemary and Richard Fisher. In 1961, he graduated from Libbey High School and later attended the University of Toledo, graduating in 1968 and 1972 with bachelor's and master's degrees in education. In 1964, he married Sandra Throne. Together they raised two daughters. After getting his bachelor's degree, Mr. Fisher hired on at TPS. In the summers, he also worked part time at several Toledo area florists at different times for about 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being with family members and traveling with his wife, visiting a total of 47 states. He also enjoyed gardening, shopping for antiques, and collecting postcards and Native American memorabilia. Along with his wife, surviving are his daughters, Dana LaBeau and Kelly Maaraba; sister, Donna Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Funeral services will be streamed live at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Mr. Fisher's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com . The family suggests tributes to the East Toledo Family Center in care of Jodi Gross, executive director of the East Toledo Family Center, to establish a scholarship fund in Mr. Fisher's name. This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 28, 2020.