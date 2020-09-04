Sharon, Rick and family: Jeff and I were saddened to learn of Ricky's death, as was Kevin when I relayed the news. Although the years have passed since we were next door neighbors, it seems like only yesterday that Ricky was running through the yards with the other kids -- always with the biggest grin on his face. That happy and energetic young boy clearly grew into a loving young man. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

Gail Whaley

Neighbor