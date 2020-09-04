(News story) Richard John Reucher III, the assistant treasurer of Toledo Public Schools who won respect for his skill with facts and figures - and with people - died Aug. 28 in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township. He was 35.
Mr. Reucher became TPS assistant treasurer in May, 2018. The school district had hired him in August, 2015, to be director of finance and accounting.
"What made him stand out was, he had all the technical abilities, but it was his ability to relate to people and understand where they were coming from and work with them," said Ryan Stechschulte, who started as district treasurer earlier in 2015. "He would help them to succeed, even if he had to change some of the ways he was doing things."
Mr. Reucher, a Wauseon resident, arrived at the district with more than eight years' experience at the Ohio auditor's office. For much of his tenure there, he traveled across northwest Ohio, examining books and procedures of townships, school districts, and other public entities.
He played a key role as TPS received the state auditor's award of distinction for two of the last three years, the district's treasurer said.
"That is very difficult to get for a district of our size," Mr. Stechschulte said. "He was instrumental in making sure we had the right processes and internal controls in place."
A product of private education - St. Joan of Arc School; Central Central High School; Bluffton University - Mr. Reucher believed in the Toledo school district and promoted the TPS cause to family and beyond.
His wife, Allie Reucher, said he was impressed by the leadership, the mission of the district - and "the kids and their passion and their hard work. He really loved the administration he worked with. He was inspired by that."
His father, Rick Reucher, said: "He was a big cheerleader for TPS. He got us sold on it."
Mr. Stechschulte credited camaraderie, within the department, but also within the cabinet of Superintendent Romules Durant, "how everybody works together for the benefit of the students.
"We always had a good time. He knew when to joke and be serious," Mr. Stechschulte said. "We kept it lighthearted. You wanted to work with him."
His mother, Sharon Reucher, said: "He was a fun, fun guy. It was contagious. He was natural at it. If someone was down and out, he'd say, 'Let's go!'"
He was born April 11, 1985, to Sharon and Rick Reucher and grew up in South Toledo. A third grader when he played his first basketball tournament, Ricky - as family and friends called him - continued the sport through Central Catholic and then at Bluffton.
"He didn't complain about going to practices. He loved everything about it," his mother said.
Adept on the floor, his coaching from the bench caught his teammates' attention, his mother said.
He was captain of the varsity track team at Central Catholic and excelled at the high jump in City League competition. He continued that pursuit at Bluffton.
"He was extremely competitive. If it wasn't competitive, he couldn't be bothered," his mother said.
He played golf with his father by sixth grade, and in seventh grade received an age exemption to become a caddie at Inverness Club.
"He knew that course so well, and the golfers would ask for him," his mother said. He worked the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness, and each golf great on the course had a crowd following his game.
"We went to follow the caddie, because I never knew what he did," his mother said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Alexandra Gingerich, whom he married July 4, 2009; daughter, Brooklynn; son, Harrison; parents, Sharon and Rick Reucher, and grandmothers, Harriet Kessler and JoAnne Maran.
Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Coyle Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joan of Arc Church, where the family will receive guests after 10 a.m. Masks will be required. The Mass will be live streamed via St. Joan of Arc's YouTube channel. A celebration of life will be held later.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.