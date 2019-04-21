John Schmich



Richard John Schmich, age 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. John and his family lived in Tucson since 1985 when he was relocated to Arizona by his employer.



John was born in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 and served as an Aviation Electrician during the Vietnam War. He was deployed to Vietnam from 1970-1971.



After leaving the Marine Corps, John began his career as a Medical Electrical Engineer in 1971 with American Hospital Supply in Romulus, Michigan. Amidst numerous corporate mergers, he retired from Siemens in September of 2011 after 40 continuous years of service.



During John's retirement he enjoyed taking his grandchildren on road trips and attending their sporting events. You could also find him in the poker room at the casino or anticipating the holiday card games with family and friends.



John was a member of the American Legion, Conn-Weissenberger Post 587, for over 45 years even though he resided in Arizona.



John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie; children, Army Warrant Officer CW5 Brandon Schmich, Tucson Police Officer Brenton (Krystal) Schmich, and daughter-in-law Amanda (Brodie) Schmich; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Camden, Austin and Jackson Schmich. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcy (Terri Sachnik) Schmich and



Sandra (Tim) Mennitt, brothers; Frank Schmich and Blane (Susi) Schmich, 8 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and great nephews.



John was proceeded in death by his son, Brodie Schmich in 2001, his father, Richard "Dick" Schmich, Sr. (100) in 2016; his mother, Mary Schmich (101) in 2018, and sister-in-law, Barbara Schmich in 2018.



Visitation will take place at the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419) 531-4424, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019