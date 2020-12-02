Richard Joseph Baldwin
Richard "Dick" Joseph Baldwin was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Carolyn "Kay" (Brim) Baldwin on January 24, 1951. He graduated from Whitmer High School and Taylor University in Upland, IN. He married Barbara Ann Koepke on April 8,1972. He served in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He was the founder and owner of LEMSCO, Inc., retiring in 2013. He was the proud father of five children and ten grandchildren. He was an active member of First Alliance Church. He loved the Lord and served Him with great joy. His sense of humor and big heart were contagious. He rarely left the house without his beloved dog, Chiquita.
Dick was welcomed into His Savior's arms on November 27, 2020 after battling Covid-19. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann; and his five children, David, Bethany (Sheldon) Glover, Laura (Steve) Cassidy, Aaron, and Abigail (Doug) Segura;and ten grandchildren, Regan, Jayden, Leah, Grant, Milana, Audrey, Vienna, Lukas, Kaylee, and Cruz. He is also survived by his six siblings, Bob (Wanda) Baldwin, John (Linda) Baldwin, Zita (Tom) Castor, Peter (Gloria) Baldwin, William S. (Lisa) Baldwin, and Jane (Garth) Brittenham; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Baldwin; and parents, Robert and Kay (Brim) Baldwin.
A man of faith and family, an example to all of us of wholehearted living. To God be the Glory for a life well lived in service to His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to First Alliance Church or GFMPH. To view the full obituary, express condolences or leave a memory for the family, visit www.freckchapel.com