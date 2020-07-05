Dr. Richard Joseph Beres



After a long illness, it is with great sadness that the Beres family announce the death of Dr. Richard J. Beres on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Richard was born on July 18, 1941 of Hungarian immigrants in Toledo, Ohio, and grew up in the Birmingham neighborhood on the east side of Toledo. He was proud of his Hungarian heritage and worked tirelessly in his church, St. Stephens Parish, and the Birmingham Neighborhood Association.



He loved learning and received all three of his advanced degrees at the University of Toledo, culminating in his PhD. in Higher Education and Research and Statistics.



Richard was a proud graduate of Toledo Central Catholic High School, then became a favored math teacher there, culminating his career at Central as their first lay assistant principal. Subsequently he worked as a professor at the University of Toledo for four years.



In 1988 he joined the faculty and staff of Xavier University and worked for 27 years as Manager of Academic Computing and taught courses in Statistics and Educational Research, retiring in 2010.



Dr. Beres is survived by and was the beloved husband of Dr. Leslie Ann Prosak-Beres, from Early Childhood and Literacy at Xavier University; and the loving Dad to Jon Beres (Christina), Xavier Graduate Admissions Recruiter. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hudecek; sister-in-law, Teresa Beres; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose (nee Toth) Beres; his brother, William; his brother-in-law, Rudy Hudecek; and his in-laws, Theodore and Helen (nee Niczky) Prosak.



Final interment will be at a private ceremony in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Dr. Beres' life is being planned for a later date at Xavier University.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given in Richard's name to Central Catholic High School, 2550 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608, Attn: Mr. Eric Stockard, Development.





