Richard Karwhite
11/27/1923 - 4/5/2020
Richard Hull Karwhite, 96, passed away on April 5, 2020. Richard was a lifelong Toledo resident born to Carl and Maddy Karwhite November 27, 1923. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Karwhite; sister-in-law, Carol Bilang; close friend, Lillian Lanz; and many nephews and nieces. He will be interred at Toledo Memorial Park next to his wife, Joan L. Bilang, deceased in 2006. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Richard worked at Doehler Jarvis National Lead until he retired from the experimental unit after working many years on the assembly line. He was also an avid woodworker who gave away many of the pieces he created and refinished a lot of furniture for others. He always kept a small replica of a rocking horse he created in the trunk of his car to give to any child he just met. He and Joan enjoyed traveling extensively after retirement throughout the United States and abroad. He also enjoyed golfing with his friends for many years after retirement. He also was a fixture at Saturday breakfast with his buddies, who called themselves the Romeos: Real. Old. Men. Eating. Out.
Last, but not least, he was a veteran who bravely served in Patton's 7th Army in Africa and Italy in World War II. Of that, he was proudest of all.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020