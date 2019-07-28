|
|
Richard L. "Dick" Berry
Richard L. Berry "Dick" passed away following a brief illness in Naples, Florida, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 92. Dick was born on June 26, 1927, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the only child of Wilbur and Dorothy (Smith) Berry. The family later moved to Alliance, Ohio, where he graduated from Alliance High School and Mount Union College.
Following service in the U.S. Navy, Dick married Rosalyn Cironi on November 23, 1949. They moved to Toledo, Ohio, and raised three children. In 1983, he moved with Rosalyn to Naples, Florida, where he lived until his death.
Dick received his law degree from Western Reserve Law School, where he earned numerous honors, including election to the Order of the Coif. His honors also included the Shelly Halpern Award for the student ranking highest in the first-year class, the United States Law Week Award for the highest-ranking member of the graduating class as well as awards for the highest grades in several classes. He was also Editor-in-Chief of the Western Reserve Law Review.
Following graduation from Western Reserve Law School, Dick practiced law with the former firm of Fuller, Seney, Henry and Hodge in Toledo, Ohio. He left the firm in 1966 to become Vice President of Personnel with Owens-Illinois, also in Toledo, Ohio. During his tenure with Owens-Illinois, he served in numerous Senior Leadership roles, including Chief of the Corporate Staff with responsibility for Personnel, Administration, Corporate Technology and Corporate Planning. He also served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Assistant to the President.
Dick enjoyed travel and was fortunate to be able to visit many countries around the world. He loved to read both fiction and non-fiction books and also attend sporting events, especially football games involving The Ohio State Buckeyes, and later, the Purdue Boilermakers (he was an expert tailgater!). Dick was an avid golfer and was a member and former president of the Royal Poinciana Golf Club and a member and former president of the Toledo Country Club. He was also a past member of the Naples Yacht Club, Imperial Golf Club and the Toledo Club. He was past Chairman of Riverside Hospital and was active in a number of charities in both Toledo and Naples. He was known for his great sense of humor, his quick wit and intelligence, as well as his kind and generous spirit.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur, his mother, Dorothy, and his wife, Rosalyn. He is survived by his children, Diane Berry of St. Louis, Missouri, Lesley Berry of New York City, NY, Richard (R.L.) L. Berry, Jr. (Karen Kina) of Toledo, Ohio, and three granddaughters, Hilary Simpson, Kristen Berry, and Kelsi Berry, all of whom will miss him greatly.
Arrangements will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to a .
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019