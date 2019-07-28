|
|
(News story) NAPLES, Fla. - Richard L. Berry, a lawyer and an Owens-Illinois vice president responsible for personnel, corporate planning, and technical administration, died July 15 in Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Fla. He was 92.
He was ill and in the hospital the last 10 days, said his son, R.L. Berry.
Mr. Berry was senior vice president of administrative and external affairs when he retired in the late 1980s. Formerly of Ottawa Hills, he and his wife, Rosalyn, moved to Naples after a period of dividing each year between northwest Ohio and Florida.
He served on the board of the former Riverside Hospital for about a decade, including several years as chairman.
"Professionally, the most significant thing that's ever happened to me has been the opportunity to join Owens-Illinois at a time when a lot of growth and development was going on and to be actively part of it," Mr. Berry said in 1987 to a Riverside publication, Dimensions.
"Life is full of opportunities, you just have to try and seize the right ones for you and make a commitment," Mr. Berry said then.
He was born June 26, 1927, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Dorothy and Wilbur Berry and grew up in Alliance, Ohio. He graduated from Alliance High School, entered the Navy, and served stateside in World War II.
He received a bachelor of arts degree from Mount Union College in 1949 and a law degree in 1952 from Western Reserve University, where he was editor-in-chief of the law review. He was hired by the law firm of Fuller, Seney, Henry, and Hodge, became a partner, and spent much of his time on Owens-Illinois personnel matters.
His son said that when O-I President R.H. Mulford told Fred Fuller he wanted to hire Mr. Berry, Mr. Fuller approved.
"Fred Fuller helped my dad out quite a bit," his son said.
Mr. Berry started in 1966 as O-I's director of personnel administration and within a month was elected a vice president of the company. He was promoted to director of corporate planning in 1971 and in 1972 to director of corporate development.
The latter made him responsible for commercial and technical administration, corporate marketing, and economic research. "Assistant to the president" became an added duty in the 1970s.
"He was very good at looking down the field and understanding what complexities and what issues would come up and getting them resolved before they became issues," his son said.
He had a role as the company sought to keep its headquarters in Toledo and move to the downtown riverfront.
He flew to several cities with Edwin Dodd, O-I's chief executive, to meet experts and to look at features in other buildings that might work in what became One SeaGate.
Along the way, Mr. Berry met with James Rouse, whose firm developed Franklin Park Mall, but also built Harborplace in Baltimore, upon which Portside Festival Marketplace, steps away from One SeaGate, was modeled.
He liked the variety of roles, observing that he served most functions except chief financial officer, his son said.
"The strategy side of it was something he really liked," his son said.
Mr. Berry was a board vice chairman of what is now the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and was Toledo metro chairman of the National Alliance of Business. He was a member of the executive committee of the Toledo Economic Planning Council and was board chairman and president of its development corporation. He'd been a member of the University of Toledo athletic board and was chairman of the employees division for United Way of Greater Toledo.
He'd been president of Toledo Country Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club and was proud of expansions at both, his son said.
"He lived life to the fullest. He didn't get cheated," his son said. "And he loved to be around people and get to know people. He had a little twinkle in his eye. He was very funny and was able to build connections with people at every level."
High school sweethearts, he and Rosalyn Cironi married Nov. 23, 1949. She died July 18, 2012.
Surviving are his daughters, Diane Berry and Lesley Berry; son, Richard L. "R.L." Berry, Jr., and three granddaughters.
Arrangements will be private.
The family suggested tributes to a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on July 28, 2019