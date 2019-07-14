Home

Richard L. Bethel


1936 - 2019
Richard L. Bethel Obituary
Richard L. Bethel

Richard L. Bethel, age 82, of Holland, Ohio passed away July 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born October 23, 1936 in Holland, Ohio to Leonard and Arlene (Klopfenstein) Bethel. Richard was employed with Sharon Manufacturing for 30 years and Federal Mogul for 10 years.

Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly (Mohr) Bethel; sons, Richard (Debbie) Bethel, II, David (Midge) Bethel and Randall (Julie) Bethel; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Sandy Bethel. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard P. Bethel.

Private family services were held for Richard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Burn Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio in Richard's memory.

To leave a special message for Richard's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019
