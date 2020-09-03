(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Richard L. Conrad, who as director of computer services helped Bowling Green State University keep abreast of technology and the needs of students, faculty, and administration, died Friday at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was 79.
He had cancer, said his son Charles.
Mr. Conrad, also a university assistant vice president, retired in 1997 after a 30-year BGSU career that began as a systems analyst in computer services.
"He had plenty of opportunities to go to more prestigious universities and entities. He stayed home, because he felt this is where he had the most impact," his son said.
Mr. Conrad advanced to director of academic administrative systems, director of research and instructional computing and then, in 1977, to director of computer services. Other duties followed, including assistant vice president, telecommunications, a place on the BGSU planning and budgeting committee, and representing the university on the Ohio Board of Regents' committee on emerging technology.
"His contribution to the university was tremendous," said Clif Boutelle, a retired BGSU director of public relations. "He was able to adapt the use of computers so they could benefit the university.
"Dick was a guy who would do anything to help you. Many times he probably knew more to help somebody than they knew about the situation themselves," Mr. Boutelle said.
Mr. Conrad was the 1988 recipient of the Michael R. Ferrari Award, created by BGSU trustees to honor administrators who promote innovation, growth, and harmony. The award was named for the late Mr. Ferrari, a respected BGSU provost and interim president.
The award committee cited Mr. Conrad's leadership in the opening of 15 microcomputer labs for students and faculty. He also helped develop a microcomputer rental policy.
When the university's first lab opened in 1982 featuring microcomputers - later known as personal computers - it was among the first in the country and received a Cost Reduction Incentive Award from the National Association of College and University Business Officers, according to a 1988 article in Monitor, BGSU's internal publication.
"There's always something I want to do," Mr. Conrad told the BG News, the BGSU student newspaper, at his retirement. "Everything you do has to be fun, and I've enjoyed everything I do here."
He noted that Computerworld magazine had ranked BGSU as among the top 100 places to work.
"I would like to think he hired the best, and hiring the best meant they were very efficient with what they did," his son said.
Mr. Conrad taught one or two classes a term throughout his tenure, in the computer science department and then in the college of education.
"He focused on practical application, learning skills that could be transferable in any career," his son said. "Not only was it the subject matter of the material, but life lessons you could take anywhere."
Through that contact, he in turn learned the needs of students.
He had been a computer programmer for the National Security Agency while in the Air Force. He concluded his military service as a captain.
"He just wanted to be back where he grew up. He wanted to come home," his son said.
He received from BGSU both a master's degree in business statistics in 1969 and a doctorate in education administration in 1979.
Born June 9, 1941, to Lucille and Robert Conrad, he grew up on the family farm in Wood County's Plain Township and was valedictorian of the 1959 graduating class at Otsego High School. He then obtained a bachelor of business statistics degree from BGSU.
He joined the Air Force and, after officer's training school, became a second lieutenant.
He was commander for 14 years of Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Post 441 of Tontogany, Ohio, where he was a 55-year member. He was a member of AMVETS Post 711 in Bowling Green.
As a member of the Wood County Honor Guard the last decade, while his health allowed, he took part in at least two military funerals a week, his son said. Mr. Conrad had served on the Wood County Historical Society board and United Way of Greater Toledo allocation committee.
"He lived his life with a generosity toward others, in his resources and time, that is unmatched," his son said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Joan Dickerson, whom he married Sept. 12, 1964; daughter, Jodi Wynblatt; sons, Robert, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, David, and Charles Conrad; sisters, Janice Smith and Cheryl Rychener; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Funeral services are to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the mortuary and will be live streamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family suggests tributes to the Tontogany Legion post.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.