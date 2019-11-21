Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman Street
Walbridge, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman Street
Walbridge, OH
Richard L. Davis

Richard L. Davis, 83, of Millbury, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born June 24, 1936, in Jefferson City, TN, he was the son of George F. and Elizabeth "Polly" (Collett) Davis. A graduate of Jellico High School in Jellico, TN, he then served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Lou Lawrence on October 22, 1960. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2013. Richard was employed as a tool grinder for GM Powertrain for 32 years, retiring in 1995. He was an active member of Athens Missionary Baptist Church in Walbridge, OH, where he had taught Sunday School and sang in the Guiding Light Quartet. Richard was a member of the Paragon Lodge, 788, F.&A.M. and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo.

He is survived by his loving children, Kathy Mannon, Karen (Marv) Gladieux and Timothy (Kim) Davis; sister, Brenda Tye; grandchildren, Cooper, Bailey, Ethan, Bryce, Madyson, Jackson, Jillian and Marvin; great grandchildren, Ian and Lailee as well as a large extended family. Richard was preceded in death by his brother-in-laws, Joe Tye and Ronald Lawrence.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where Masonic services will be held Sunday at 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Athens Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Breckman Street, Walbridge, OH, where he will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Pastor David McGregor, officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Athens Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
