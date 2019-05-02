Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH 43537
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hauenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Hauenstein


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Hauenstein Obituary
Richard L. Hauenstein

Richard L. Hauenstein, age 81, passed away April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born June 14, 1937 in Toledo to Herbert and Marjorie Hauenstein. He served in the U.S Army/Army Reserve from 1956-1963. He was employed with the Gulf Oil Co for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He worked at the Toledo refinery prior to his transfer to New Orleans. While in New Orleans, Rich became an avid and devoted New Orleans Saints fan. Geaux Saints! He was certain the Saints would have went to Super Bowl LIII if not for "that call". Rich was a member of Heritage Church of God where he sang in the men's choir and worked in the kitchen preparing many meals with a great group of people. He loved life, spending time with his family and friends and his church. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his passion to bring laughter everywhere he went and in everything he did.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hauenstein; children, Debbie (Bob) Andrews, Jeff Hauenstein, Cindy (Russ) Wade, step-children, Diana (John) Zeiter, Daniel (Angie) Stevens, Darrell Stevens; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Sunday May 5, 2019, from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Church of God 3520 Strayer Rd., Maumee. Memorial Services will begin Sunday at 4:00 pm. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God Kitchen Fund in Richard's memory.

To leave a special message for Richard's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.