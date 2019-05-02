Richard L. Hauenstein



Richard L. Hauenstein, age 81, passed away April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born June 14, 1937 in Toledo to Herbert and Marjorie Hauenstein. He served in the U.S Army/Army Reserve from 1956-1963. He was employed with the Gulf Oil Co for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He worked at the Toledo refinery prior to his transfer to New Orleans. While in New Orleans, Rich became an avid and devoted New Orleans Saints fan. Geaux Saints! He was certain the Saints would have went to Super Bowl LIII if not for "that call". Rich was a member of Heritage Church of God where he sang in the men's choir and worked in the kitchen preparing many meals with a great group of people. He loved life, spending time with his family and friends and his church. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his passion to bring laughter everywhere he went and in everything he did.



In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hauenstein; children, Debbie (Bob) Andrews, Jeff Hauenstein, Cindy (Russ) Wade, step-children, Diana (John) Zeiter, Daniel (Angie) Stevens, Darrell Stevens; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Sunday May 5, 2019, from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Church of God 3520 Strayer Rd., Maumee. Memorial Services will begin Sunday at 4:00 pm. at the church.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God Kitchen Fund in Richard's memory.



www.NewcomerToledo.com



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019