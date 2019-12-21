|
Richard L. Isbell
Richard L. Isbell, 87, of Oregon, left for his eternal life with God the Father on December 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on December 11, 1932 to Roscoe Arnold Isbell and his wife Myrtle in Moline, Ohio.
Richard was a graduate of Clay High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years in the Mediterranean. In 1997, he retired from Sun Oil Company after 36 years. He was one of the original members when the refinery created a fire brigade. He finished his service as a captain on the refinery brigade upon retirement. Firefighting was his life passion. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Oregon Fire Department Station #2 for 35 years, retiring in 2003 as an engineer.
On May 26, 1979, he married the love of his life, Connie Baker Wetmore in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2019. Together they enjoyed the RV lifestyle and volunteered in state parks throughout Ohio and Florida. Those adventures brought them many new friends from across the U.S. and Canada.
Dick was active in his community. He was a member of Oregon-Jerusalem Historical Society beginning in 1997 and continued to be active, serving as a trustee until his death. A life-long member of Christ United Methodist Church, he remained an active, supportive member throughout the years, but especially after their traveling days ended.
Dick is survived by his wife, numerous family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ext., Oregon, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Those who wish an expression of sympathy in Dick's memory are asked to consider Christ United Methodist Church or the Oregon-Jerusalem Historical Society.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 21, 2019