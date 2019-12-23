|
(News story) Richard Isbell, who was a longtime firefighter in Oregon, died Thursday. He was 87.
Mr. Isbell died under the care of hospice, his wife, Connie, said. She declined to disclose the cause of death.
He retired from Sun Oil Company, which is now Sunoco, after 36 years in 1997. Mrs. Isbell said he was one of the original members when the refinery created the fire brigade. Upon his retirement, he completed his service as a captain.
"They were first responders, and they prided themselves on not having to call the Oregon Fire Department," she said. She added that her husband wasn't one to brag on his service but was proud to be of assistance to the community.
She recalled one instance in particular when Mr. Isbell helped revive a co-worker.
"One Memorial Day we were at an employee campground for Sun Oil, and one of his co-workers had a cardiac arrest, and Dick and another young fellow revived him, and he lived many years," she said. "He didn't brag on it, but he was really proud."
Mr. Isbell was also a volunteer firefighter for 35 years for Oregon Fire Department Station No. 2.
"He ended up being the head engineer; that meant he kept the truck shining. It didn't matter if there was one speck of dirt on them or a ton when they got back from a call, they washed them. He was very dedicated to that," she said.
Mr. Isbell retired as an engineer. Following his retirement, Mr. Isbell and his wife joined the Oregon-Jerusalem Historical Society in 1997.
"He just jumped right in. He always did whatever they needed him to do. He was a trustee for many of those years, and he was a trustee still. He had just started a new term. I said, 'Are you going to take another term?' and he said, 'well yeah,'" she said laughingly.
Mrs. Isbell remembers her husband as a reserved man.
"I always like to say he was stoic. He didn't show his emotions much to people, but I think that was all his years of being on the rescue squad and on the fire department he always had to be on top of it. But, boy, when you got behind that stoic, he was quite a guy when you got to know him," she said.
Mr. Isbell was a graduate of Clay High School and served in the U.S. Navy for four years in the Mediterranean. He married Mrs. Isbell on May 26, 1979, in Maumee. The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Among their many adventures were trips in their motor homes. Mrs. Isbell said she and her husband loved traveling and recalled a specific trip on his 80th birthday.
"We drove straight from our home in Oregon to Tampa to pick up a new motor home. We drove nonstop. I told him, 'We must be out of our minds buying another motor home at this stage of our lives,' and he said, 'Yeah I know.' We did that for about four years until traveling wasn't possible anymore," she said.
For 10 years the couple traveled annually Florida to volunteer at various state parks. Mrs. Isbell said those years were among her fondest memories.
"We stayed at those parks for about three months. We really liked doing that and we made a lot of friends across the United States doing that," she said.
Mr. Isbell was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church, where he remained an active member throughout the years.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1932, to Roscoe and Myrtle Isbell in Moline.
He is survived by his wife and numerous family members and many friends. Mrs. Isbell said the family preferred not to list survivors by name.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ext. in Oregon until the 2 p.m. service. Burial will be private.
The family suggests tributes to Christ United Methodist Church or the Oregon-Jersusalem Historical Society.
This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6368.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 23, 2019