Richard L. KasleRichard L. Kasle died peacefully on May 21, 2020, at age 92.Born in Toledo in 1927 to Rebecca Baer and Joe Kasle, Dick attended DeVilbiss High School and The Ohio State University.The Toledo business community may remember Dick as an honorable man with great integrity during his many years as President of Katy Steel and Aluminum Co. and Toledo Paper Box Company.The local Jewish community will remember him as one of the last of its "Greatest Generation" of leaders. Dick was passionate and compassionate for Jews here and abroad. As a community leader, he was thorough, no-nonsense and practical in assessing situations. He listened with his heart, making decisions that affected the well-being and dignity of Jews everywhere.His volunteer efforts were numerous; here are the most important. Dick was a Campaign Chair (at age 34, the youngest ever at the time) as well as a President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo. He was a board member to the former Darlington House and to the former Jewish Community Center of Toledo. He also chaired numerous committees, was on the Israel Bonds campaign cabinet and was a Toledo delegate to the Council of Jewish Federations.His family will remember Dad (Poppy to his grandkids) as an avid reader, golfer, tennis player and clothes horse whose second love was gardening. The Toledo Blade repeatedly asked to photograph that garden. He repeatedly declined.Dad predeceased Mom Barbara Rosenzweig Kasle (his first love) with whom he enjoyed 60 years. He is survived by sons, Thomas (Jan) Kasle of Toledo, Andrew (Donna) Kasle of Cleveland, OH, and Joseph (Deborah) Kasle of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Joshua (Moran) Robbins, Dora Kasle (Jacob Cook), Ari Kasle (Stephanie Bernard), Nick Kasle (Jami Shlensky), Lucas Kasle; and great-grandchildren, Jonathan Henry Robbins and Harrison Alan Cook.Thanks to Zoom, Dad watched Harrison's Bris ceremony and bid farewell to all of the above within a week of his passing.Dad instilled his particular dry observational humor (AKA That Kasle Sense of Humor) in his sons, who imparted it to their children. Example: Mom (or G to the grandkids) loved to bake. After she was cremated in 2009, we began saying "In the end, G left Poppy 7 pounds of frozen butter and Poppy left G in the closet. What a life."Dad will also be cremated. We will hold a memorial service later.We would like to thank Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio (Perrysburg) for their care and attention to Dad.Memorial tributes suggested in the form of contributions to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, Congregation B'nai Israel in Sylvania, OH, The Toledo Botanical Garden or The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, WI.Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.