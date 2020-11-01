1/1
Richard L. Ott
1935 - 2020
Richard L. Ott

Richard L. Ott, 85, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, October 26, 2020. Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio, to August and Mary (Meissner) Ott on June 22, 1935. Richard attended Waite High School and later received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Toledo. He worked at LOF Technical Center for over 37 years, before retiring in 1996. Richard was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council. He was a very generous man with a smile that could light up a room, and a witty sense of humor. When he wasn't busy making his famous "Ott Wine" that everyone loved, he could be found on the golf course or spending time with family, usually with a med-rare steak and a Manhattan in hand.

Richard is survived by his children, Michael Ott, Mary Serra and George (Janet) Ott; grandchildren, Jessica, George, Lucas, Christopher and Kane; step grandchildren, Heather (Trent) Carleigh (Levi) and Austin (Ali); and great grandchildren, Lexy and Landyn on the way. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and Lois, and his loving wife of 57 years, Mary, who he has missed everyday since. We can only imagine their embrace as they are finally together again.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Richard's name can be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
