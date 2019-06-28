Home

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Richard L. "Dickie" Roberts Jr.


1934 - 2019
Richard L. "Dickie" Roberts Jr. Obituary
Richard L. "Dickie" Roberts Jr.

Richard L. "Dickie" Roberts, Jr., on this day, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the gates of Heaven opened and Richard went to be with the Lord. He was the son of Richard and Helen (Wilder) Roberts, and brother to Jerry who preceded him in death. Richard started working at a young age and quit school to help his family because his father was disabled. He was a hard worker and was employed by Sam Geraldo Co. He was always willing to help others and was good natured and easy going. He enjoyed family get togethers on holidays and cookouts. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany. He was awarded the good conduct medal, ss rifle mkm, and was in the 4th armored division battery "C' 1st Howitzer Battalion, 22nd artillery. Richard liked Easter because he said spring was coming and he loved his homegrown tomatoes. He was an avid John Wayne fan and loved to watch westerns.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Susie (Noel) Roberts; son, Richard III (Barb) and daughter Melissa. His family meant the world to him and was proud of them. We will miss him dearly, but just knowing he isn't suffering will ease our pain. He will always be in our hearts and the memories we shared. When we look up at the stars, the bright shining one will be you. Love you forever, til' we meet again.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019
