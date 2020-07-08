(News story) Richard L. Smenner, a real estate broker who, with a joke and a smile, made the sale of apartment buildings and complexes his specialty, died July 3 in his Sylvania Township home. He was 88.
His heart had weakened recently, and he last worked in 2019, daughter Vicki Bender said.
"He loved working. He loved all the people he would come in contact with," his daughter said.
In early 2017, he was still taking spinning classes, said his son Bruce, who worked with him in apartment sales.
"He would go constantly. If there was a deal to be made, he would get the deal done," his son said. "Retirement was not in his vocabulary."
When someone asked Mr. Smenner his age, his daughter said, he would answer, "'Can you keep a secret?'" Invariably the person said yes, and Mr. Smenner replied, "'So can I,'" and left his age unstated.
In real estate estate sales since the late 1950s, he was associated with Re/?Max Central, formed in 1999 by the merger of Oak Park Realty - Mr. Smenner's business home since 1971 - and Re/?Max Pathway. He and son Bruce, who had experience in apartment management, became a team, selling buildings small and large.
"The name Smenner is synonymous with apartments in Toledo. He's been selling apartments exclusively for 50 years," son Bruce said. "If there was an apartment building, he was going to try to sell it.
"He knew how to talk to people. He could tell by their body language, and people trusted him. Probably 95 percent of the business he did was repeat [or] referral."
He was outgoing and "he loved to joke - with anybody. He was a very happy person," daughter Vicki said. "Don't answer your phone on April Fool's, because he got me every single time."
He got his start in sales by peddling shoe findings - heels, soles, laces, and the like. He and Raymond Campbell formed Campbell-Smenner Realtors in 1958. They separated in 1965, with Mr. Smenner opening his office in the 1835 block of Sylvania Avenue, which later became home of Oak Park Realty, of which Mr. Smenner was an owner.
Mr. Smenner continued to plan annual family vacations. Children, their spouses, and grandchildren were along for a Florida vacation in March.
He and his wife, Caryl, liked boating and through the years plied every Great Lake, except Superior, and made their way to Ohio from Florida. His memberships included the Catawba Island Club and the Rockwell Trout Club.
Born July 20, 1931, to Katherine and Edmond Smenner, he grew up in South Toledo and attended Jones Junior High and Libbey High School. A Navy veteran, he traveled the world aboard a destroyer in the Korean War. In September, he saw the war memorials in Washington courtesy of Flag City Honor Flight of Findlay.
He was a former board president of Grace Lutheran Church and was a member of Olivet Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his wife, the former Caryl Schwartz, whom he married June 4, 1955; sons Rick and Bruce; daughters Tammy Meridieth and Vicki Bender; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, during which the family asks guests to wear a mask. Funeral services will be private. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.