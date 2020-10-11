1/1
Richard L. Weed
1943 - 2020
Richard L. Weed

Richard L. Weed, 77, of Swanton Township, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born April 18, 1943 in Toledo, to parents Harold and Edna (MacKay) Weed. Dick served the citizens of Lucas county as a Special Deputy and as one of the original paid Sylvania Township Firefighters. He was proud to have served with and was an Honorably Discharged Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon (Hasapes) Weed; daughters, Tracy Ann Weed, Tammy (Richard) Lemle, and Tonya (Rick) Demoe; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Croniser; brother, Marvin Weed; and special K-9 companion Smoke Weed.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, October 13th from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 p.m. Dick will be laid to rest with military honors at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Central Park Congregational Church.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
1 entry
October 9, 2020
roy sterrett
Friend
