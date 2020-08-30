Richard Lee Baker Jr.



Richard Lee Baker Jr. born March 16,1940, went to Heaven peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Richard was a forklift driver for Libbey Glass and retired from Willis Day. Richard was the ultimate antique collector and was also the original "Picker" of junk and loved gambling.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Baker of 62 Years; daughters, Sandra (Scott) Askam, Lovetta Partin and son in law, William Kohls Sr.; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth McGee and father, Richard Baker; daughter, Vickie Kohls; sister, Terry Orange and brother, Buddy Baker.



Memorial services at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all the great care.





