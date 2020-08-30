1/1
Richard Lee Baker Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Baker Jr.

Richard Lee Baker Jr. born March 16,1940, went to Heaven peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Richard was a forklift driver for Libbey Glass and retired from Willis Day. Richard was the ultimate antique collector and was also the original "Picker" of junk and loved gambling.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Baker of 62 Years; daughters, Sandra (Scott) Askam, Lovetta Partin and son in law, William Kohls Sr.; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth McGee and father, Richard Baker; daughter, Vickie Kohls; sister, Terry Orange and brother, Buddy Baker.

Memorial services at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all the great care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May GOD bless and help you thru this time. My love, thoughts and prayers to you all.
Joyce Roberts
Family
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss my prayers go out to all the family
Brenda Baker
Family
August 28, 2020
Sorry to hear.he was always smiling and trying to make others feel better. Will miss him.
Teresa Holloway
Family
August 28, 2020
R.I.H My Cuz,you'll be sadly missed
You now enter the gates of heaven reunited with all the elder bakers and family. Especially your mom and dad.
You'll be welcome with open arms
Our deepest prayers with you all.
God be with you all.
Again R.I.H
Pat Robinson &Family
Family
August 28, 2020
Thanks for treating like another daughter growing up. You will be missed by all of those who love you.
Tina Sniegowski
Family
August 27, 2020
What a fantastic guy. Loved his cards. He will be deeply missed.
Carlene Kohls
Family
August 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Family
August 27, 2020
R.I.H My Cuz,you'll be sadly missed
You now enter the gates of heaven reunited with all the elder bakers and family.
You'll be welcome with open arms
Our deepest prayers with you all.
God be with you all.
Again R.I.H
Pat Robinson &Family
Family
August 27, 2020
Richard was my cousin when i was younger him and my brother mick would take us kids to the races every weekend.We all would meet at the park and have easter egg hunts.i grew up living across the street from him and would visit him and my aunt ruth all the time.im glad i have all those memories and i will treasure them for every.sure gonna miss u but we will all be together again one day.my love goes out to the rest of the family.
Ella M Lash
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved