Richard Lee Klickman
Richard Lee Klickman passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at his residence. He had lived at the family home caring for his parents, Otto and Gladys Klickman for over forty years, as well as maintaining a refinishing business.
He was born in Toledo on September 21, 1946, attended school throughout the Toledo and Oregon school systems, graduating from Clay High School in 1964. He served 4 years in the US Army and gained the rank of Second Lieutenant, remaining stateside. He was married for a few years in El Paso, TX and worked as a mechanical engineer in New Mexico and Houston, TX. He has been a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, participating in the choir.
He is survived by brother Bill; sister, Jane; sister-in-law, Janet Guy-Klickman; nephews, Brian and Eric Klickman and many Arndt and Klickman relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 428 Erie St. Memorial contributions are preferred to the church.
