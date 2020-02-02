Home

Richard Klickman
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
428 Erie St.
Richard Lee Klickman


1946 - 2020
Richard Lee Klickman Obituary
Richard Lee Klickman

Richard Lee Klickman passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at his residence. He had lived at the family home caring for his parents, Otto and Gladys Klickman for over forty years, as well as maintaining a refinishing business.

He was born in Toledo on September 21, 1946, attended school throughout the Toledo and Oregon school systems, graduating from Clay High School in 1964. He served 4 years in the US Army and gained the rank of Second Lieutenant, remaining stateside. He was married for a few years in El Paso, TX and worked as a mechanical engineer in New Mexico and Houston, TX. He has been a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, participating in the choir.

He is survived by brother Bill; sister, Jane; sister-in-law, Janet Guy-Klickman; nephews, Brian and Eric Klickman and many Arndt and Klickman relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 428 Erie St. Memorial contributions are preferred to the church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
