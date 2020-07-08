Richard Lee Smenner
Richard Lee Smenner, age 88 (the secret is out), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home in Sylvania, Ohio. Richard (Dick) was born July 20, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Katherine (Hagedorn) and Edmond Smenner.
Dick met his beautiful partner in life Caryl (Schwartz) on a blind date in 1954. After completing his service in the U.S. Navy, they were joined in marriage on June 4, 1955, and between 1957 and 1965 welcomed four children.
Dick dedicated his life to his loving family and building his real estate career. Highly respected in the commercial real estate market in Toledo and was known as "Toledo's Top Apartment Broker", Dick was the only real estate broker to be awarded the Realtor of the Year twice. Dick also served as President of the Toledo Board of Realtors and was a partner of RE/MAX Central Group. In addition to his real estate career, Dick served as President of the Grace Lutheran Church Board and was a long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church. Dick was also a member of the Masonic Order, Shriners, Jesters, and the Toastmasters Club where he also served as President.
Nothing was more important to Dick than spending time with his family, especially their numerous vacations together, boating, and cheering for Ohio State sports teams. An avid yachtsman, Dick and his boat, the Red Snapper, are members of the Catawba Island Club, Put-in-Bay Yacht Club, The Crew's Nest, and past member of the Toledo Yacht Club as well as Rockwell Trout Club. Dick and Caryl enjoyed numerous trips around the Great Lakes and navigated between Ohio and Florida on several occasions. In addition, Dick, as a Navy Veteran who served on the USS Bearss DD-654 in the Korean War, enjoyed the Honor Flight to Washington DC and was immensely grateful for the opportunity.
Dick is survived by his loving wife. Caryl (Schwartz) who just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary; children, Rick (Leslie) Smenner, Tammy (Patrick) Meridieth, Vicki (Jim) Bender, and Bruce (Wendy) Smenner; grandchildren, Christopher (Ainslee) Bender, Nicole (Chris) McKenzie, Matthew Bender, Wesley Smenner, Conor Smenner, Lindsey, Kati, and Calli; as well as 5 great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Militzer; his brothers, Jack Smenner, Victor Smenner, Edward Smenner, and Bob Smenner.
Visitation for Dick will be at Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, between 4:00pm and 7:00pm. the family request that masks be worn. Funeral services will be private. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Children's Hospital
. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.