Richard Leon LautzenheiserRichard Leon Lautzenheiser Jr., age 54, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home in Toledo. Richard was born in Toledo on October 21, 1965. He was a graduate of Libbey High School where he played the trumpet and fell in love with his future wife, Theresa. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the Navy in 1984. He then married Theresa in 1985 and they began their family while he was serving. He was honorably discharged in 1990 as a Petty Officer 3rd class. As proud as he was for serving in the Navy he was even more proud of being a father and grandfather.Richard was a devoted father of eight girls and never missed his daughters' activities. He was a softball, track and orchestra dad and always made car rides to and from memorable with his music loud and his contagious laugh. He was a jack of all trades who specialized in electronics and telecommunications. Richard worked in roadside emergency assistance for AAA and State Farm where he found joy in helping people. Richard would never hesitate to help or provide assistance where he could and would do anything to help everyone. He loved spoiling his sons-in- law with tools and enjoyed spending time with them. Richard loved woodworking and gun collecting. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Richard would always joke that his hair only turned gray from raising his girls but would always make it known how much love he had for his daughters and his other half, Theresa.Richard is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters, Rebecca (Justin) Starkey, Rachael (Sean) Witt, Colleen Lautzenheiser, Chelsey (Tyler) Suffety, Kristen (Jordan) McKee and Ariah, Savanna and Emalee Lautzenheiser; his mother, Dorothy Young; sisters, Deborah (Dave) Brenner, Dawn Rodriguez, Denise Tackett; twin sister, Dianne (Tim) Metzger; his grandchildren; Bailey, Jaiden, Kaylee, Hailey, CJ, Aiden, Ana, Chance, Zeppelin, Logan, Ella, and Baby McKee; many nieces and nephews; and his brother and sisters in law. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Young; twin brothers Jerry and Barry Lautzenheiser; and his mother and father-in-law Helen and Joseph Brown.Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) due to state mandate, masks are required. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church 5501 Jackman Rd Toledo, OH 433613. Condolences may be shared with the family at