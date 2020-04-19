Richard Litten
1945 - 2020
Richard Litten, Sr. Richard A. Litten, Sr., age 74, of Toledo, died April 10, 2020. He was born October 17, 1945 in Toledo to Mr. & Mrs. (Beatrice Saunders) Litten, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine. He is survived by his children, Ruth and Richard Litten; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation and services were private due to the Pandemic. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
