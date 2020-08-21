(News story) IDA, Mich. - Richard M. Barkenquast, a restaurant owner, assistant fire chief, and county emergency dispatcher who took his high-pressure duties in stride, died Aug. 14 in Regency Hospital, Sylvania. He was 69.
Mr. Barkenquast of Monroe County's Ida Township had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lymphoma and suffered a stroke in 2012, his family said.
He was proud of attending the Monroe County Fair daily during its annual run, from the 1950s through 2019, said his wife, Diane Barkenquast.
"He had not missed one single day at the fair in 62 years," his wife said. "He loved the fair, and even the last few years when he was in a wheelchair, we did not miss a day.
"I always told him he was a carny in another life," she said.
For more than 20 years until 2008, Mr. Barkenquast worked for Monroe County Central Dispatch. He answered 911 and nonemergency phone calls and, by radio, dispatched law enforcement - sheriff's deputies, state police, or local forces, depending on the locale - emergency medical crews, and fire departments where help was needed.
"They did everything," said Don Horvath, a former Ida Township fire chief who was in charge at the dispatching center when Mr. Barkenquast was hired. Mr. Barkenquast and Mr. Horvath also were township constables, in which they inspected venues that served alcohol.
Central Dispatch staff received training in dealing with emergency medical situations. Mr. Barkenquast already was an emergency medical technician with the Ida Township Volunteer Fire Department.
"He was a very low-keyed individual," Mr. Horvath said. "He dealt with a lot of people. With his background, being an EMT, he was right on top of it."
Mr. Barkenquast was commended for saving a life by directing cardiopulmonary resuscitation over the phone. Such need for quick thinking and instant action didn't faze him.
"That was something that came with the job," his wife said.
In 1980, Mr. Barkenquast became a firefighter for the Ida Township department, which covered part of Raisinville Township. He was promoted to captain and, later, assistant chief, Mr. Horvath said.
In addition to his emergency medical role, he was on the dive team. He was treasurer of the county fire association.
"He just enjoyed it to so much," his wife said. Daughter Lori Breitner added: "I think it was the brotherhood."
Mr. Barkenquast was a former president of the annual Ida Homecoming celebration, and he was a leader in getting ball fields installed in Ida Firemen's Park.
For 25 years, he and his wife owned Diane's Restaurant as well. Mrs. Barkenquast handled most of the cooking and baking, while he cooked breakfast and kept the books. "His eggs had to be perfect," his wife said.
Born Aug. 26, 1950, in Toledo to Delores and Richard W. Barkenquast, he was a 1968 graduate of Ida High School, where he took part in track and field and played football. For a time, he was a carpenter and built houses with his father and with cousin Robert Barkenquast.
His grandchildren could be sure he'd be in the audience or in the stands for games, meets, plays, concerts.
Gatlinburg, Tenn., was a favorite vacation spot since childhood, his wife said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Diane Schlump, whom he married Sept. 24, 1971; daughters, Stacey Bohmer and Lori Breitner; sister, Michelle Stengel; brothers, Mark, Greg, John, Mike, and Geary Barkenquast, and five grandchildren.
Services were private. Arrangements are by Capaul Funeral Home, Ida. The family suggests tributes to Ida Athletic Boosters or St. Gabriel Parish, Ida.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.