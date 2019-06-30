Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
the Reeb Funeral Home
5712 N. Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Richard M. Bowers Obituary
Richard M. Bowers

Richard M. Bowers, 80, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Inpatient Unit. Richard was born May 30, 1939 in Toledo, to parents Henry and Carmen (Heffelfinger) Bowers, and they preceded him in death. He was employed as a tool and die maker for many years with the Ford Stamping Plant, Sandusky, OH. Richard was proud to be a Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed the out of doors, especially golf, fishing, hunting and camping.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of more than 56 years, Marguerite (Stengel) Bowers; sister, Betty Lee North; nieces, Gayle Sharp and Marjorie (James) Robinson; nephews, Jim, Tom (Chris), Scott (Samantha), and Kevin Fisher and Jonathan North; and a host of great- nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, July 3, from 5:00 p.m. until the Funeral Ceremony with Military Honors begins at 7:00 p.m.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Hopewell Wesleyan Christian Church, Toledo, or the .

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
