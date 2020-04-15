Richard M. Hite Richard (Dick) Milton Hite, age 84, of Snow Lake, Fremont, IN, formerly of Neapolis, OH, peacefully went to be with Jesus on April 11, 2020. Richard was born on February 18, 1936, in Neapolis, Ohio, the son of Kent and Peg Hite. He was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, Ohio. Richard married Leona Marie Smith on March 7, 1959. They were married for 58 years. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Local 18 and a member of the Neapolis Church of Christ. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting and visiting with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. Survivors include his children: Richard (Shelly) Hite II, Gene (Theresa) Hite, Cheri (Mike) Larrow, Brett (Dena) Hite, Chris Hite; his sister, Kay (Richard) Bialecki; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Leona; his sister, Betty Jo Triggs and his parents, Kent and Peg Hite. Due to the Coronavirus situation we will not have any services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date. Please make any donations in his memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave a memory for Richard's family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.