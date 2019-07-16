Richard M. Miller



Richard "Dick" Martin Miller, age 87, of Sylvania, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in his home with his loving family by his side.



He was born October 11, 1931 in Lee, Massachusetts, to Helen and Charles Miller. Dick served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated magna cum laude with a BBA from the University of Massachusetts, and went on to obtain an MBA from the University of North Carolina.



Dick worked 33 years for the auto industry in quality management. He was the Director of Quality at American Motors Corporation. He was a noted quality management consultant, Fellow Member of the American Society of Quality and past Automotive Division Chairman, ASQ (American Society for Quality).



Dick had been very active at Pilgrim United Church of Christ and was most proud of being the Site Coordinator for Feed Your Neighbor for over 20 years.



On July 19, 1953, Dick married Barbara Louise Schimke. They were together since age 14 and he loved her with all his heart. She survives along with their three children: John, Ken and Cindy; daughter-in-law, Gretchen; grandchildren, Toni, Harry, Mark, Sadie, Erin, Jackie, Lauren, and Julie; and great-granddaughter, MacKenzie.



Dick was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. What an honor for us to have been through his journey with him. Arrangements by Reeb Funeral Home. Services will be private. Burial at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial donations in Dick's name are suggested to Feed Your Neighbor, 3043 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43606 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019