Richard M. "Dick" Trame
Richard M. Trame, 86, passed away in his sleep during the early morning on February 17, 2020 at Sunset House in Toledo, Ohio. Dick was born on March 20, 1933 as the only child to John M. and Doretha (Wagner) Trame in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Ladyfield and Central Catholic High School where he met the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) McGreevy, whom he married on May 31, 1952. Dick and Peggy worked hard and lovingly to raise 15 children born between 1953 and 1972. It was a boisterous, fun household, filled with his famous booming voice, much love, support, and absolute insanity.
After serving in the National Guard, Dick briefly worked for Columbia Gas before becoming a wholesale route driver for Toledo Florist Exchange for many years. His later careers included working as a production supervisor for Chrysler, Kern Lieber, Art Iron, and later had a blast as a test track driver for Dana Corporation. He was one of the founding members of The Toledo Roadrunners running club and track & cross country coach at Central Catholic High School. He enjoyed summer auto races at Mid-Ohio, winters in St. Petersburg Florida, tropical cruises, playing cards, and tossing back a cold brew (or two).
He was preceded in death by Peggy (1986), his son Raymond, daughter-in-law Linda (Harrington), and grandchildren Joshua, Justin, and Jessica Trame.
He will be missed by his second loving forever wife of nearly 32 years, Therese (Ghesquire/Wagner) and his 14 remaining children; Rick (Terrie), Bob (Cathy), Cindy (John) Weiher, Debby (Steve) Gardner, John (Kelly), Bonnie (Mark) Navarre, Kathy (Scott) Fraser, Amy (Richard) Bosak, Margie (Steve) Sankowski, Tim (Yoly), Terry (Deb), Darcie, Molly (Brian) Kujawa, and Megan (Kevin) Floyd. His legacy also includes 46 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren (and still counting).
There will be a showing from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Central Catholic High School in Dick's Memory.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020