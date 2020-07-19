Richard Martin Mieczkowski
Richard Martin Mieczkowski, age 72, of White Lake, Michigan, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Huron Valley Sinai Hospital. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Janet Mieczkowski (Case); his three children, Christopher (Tricia) Mieczkowski, Keith Mieczkowski, and Alison Smith; his two grandchildren, Alex and Stella; his sister, Bernadette Raney and many cousins, friends, colleagues. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Genevieve (Bigos) Mieczkowski.
Richard was born June 30, 1948, in Detroit. He graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit class of 1965. In 1971, Richard and Janet married and he received his DVM degree from Michigan State University School of Veterinary Medicine. Among his school accomplishments, were Honors for Small Animal and Large Animal Case Presentations and selection to the Ingham County Hospital Cardiac Surgical Team. From 1978 until 1998 Richard owned and operated Conway Animal Hospital in Southgate, and then practiced as a relief veterinarian from 1998 until his retirement in 2019.
To his clients, he was understanding, compassionate, and kind. If someone didn't understand his medical explanation, he'd find ways until they did, even if he had to draw pictures with a crayon. To his patients, he was respectful, gentle, and intuitive. He would think nothing of getting on the floor to relate to a big dog or holding a cat in his lap just to make friends. To his colleagues, his opinion was always held in high regard. It could often be heard in practices where he would do relief work..."What did Dr. Mitch think?". The way he practiced was an extension of the way he lived, with love, respect, and kindness.
Richard enjoyed relaxing with family whether on the pontoon, at a campground, or his annual Florida vacation with Janet in February. Always proud of his Polish heritage, he loved to "dress to the nines" and polka at weddings or festivals, smiling as he dripped with sweat. Rich was absolutely selfless, truly one of the most altruistic individuals you'll ever meet. He always had the most benevolent smile and caring eyes. His strength, perseverance, commitment, and "do-whatever-it-takes" drive to succeed has been a model for his three children to live by throughout their lives. He will be missed by all who he touched in his professional and personal life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been implemented that limit the number of people permitted in public buildings. With the health and safety of their family and friends in mind, Richard's family has decided to hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Those desiring may consider sharing memories and condolences with the family on the funeral home's website at www.eltonblackandson.com
.