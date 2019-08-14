|
Richard Melvin Navarre
Richard Melvin Navarre, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital Emergency Room. He was born May 30, 1942 in Neapolis, Ohio, to the late George Albert, Sr. and Ida Marie (Gunther) Navarre. On December 12, 2012, he married his loving wife, Gloria Jean Lovely.
Richard worked for UPS for 36 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of PFA for 50 years and was a 1960 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. Richard attended Fulton Union Church and loved singing and playing guitar in numerous bands he formed. He also enjoyed Karaoke and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Rick (Becky) Navarre, Todd Navarre and Peter Navarre; grandchildren, Zachary and Brooke Navarre; brother, Bill (Judy) Navarre and sister, Mary (Jim) Seiple.
Richard was preceded in death by his brother, George Navarre and sister, Ida Vea.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Tom Bates officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton Union Church. 5232 County Road HJ, Delta, OH 43515.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019