(News story) IDA, Mich. - Richard Merwyn "Dick" Gunn, a longtime public education administrator who served as a principal in Whiteford Agricultural Schools for 28 years, died Thursday at his home in Ida. He was 75.
Mr. Gunn died of pancreatic cancer, with which he was diagnosed in the fall of 2017, daughter Nancy Breitner said.
He was born Dec. 15, 1943, to Rachel and Lowell Gunn in Wauseon. He and his future bride, Juanita Borton, grew up together on nearby farms and attended the same church. They married in 1964.
After graduating from Chesterfield Schools in 1961, he obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1965 and went on to earn two master's degrees in education from Eastern Michigan University.
"He believed strongly in educating in all areas," Mrs. Breitner said. "He just genuinely enjoyed being with people and making relationships."
He spent a total of 39 years in public education, beginning as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Ida Public Schools for eight years. He spent three years as an assistant principal at Davison High School in Davison, Mich., before becoming the middle/high school principal at Whiteford Agricultural Schools in Ottawa Lake, Mich. He held that position for 28 years, retiring in 2004.
Mrs. Breitner said her father may have been drawn to administrative roles in part because he liked to plan and organize.
"He liked to initiate change in education when he could, that would make positive experiences for kids," she said.
After much research and consideration, he helped the Whiteford district shift to a block-scheduling model. His daughter said he was known for his ability to collaborate with other school officials and staff.
"He really liked working with his staff," she said. "He was very good at building consensus and getting a group organized around a cause. ... He tried to make decisions based on what was best for people, what were the most ethical decisions he could make."
Mr. Gunn was also a devoted Christian whose faith guided every aspect of his daily life. He was a longtime member of Ida United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as a trustee.
"He was very clear about his faith and lived it every day," Mrs. Breitner said. "Even right to the end when he was very sick, he would read his devotions and do a prayer journal each morning."
Mr. Gunn also sang in the Stateline Barbershop Chorus and could often be found singing at home.
"He always loved music," his daughter said. "That's typically how we woke up in the morning, with dad singing something. It wasn't uncommon for him to burst into song if something reminded him of some lyrics."
After retiring, he spent nine years on the Commission on Aging and was a volunteer driver for Cancer Connection-Monroe for several years until his health declined.
He and his wife also traveled extensively, including a camping and touring trip, driving 11,000 miles from Michigan, through Canada, to Alaska in 2012. The couple also drove to Maine in the same fashion. Mr. Gunn enjoyed seeing national and state parks, camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.
"He always enjoyed being in nature," Mrs. Breitner said. "It was just a very casual, relaxed atmosphere he enjoyed."
Her father was a kind, positive, and fun man, she said. He was often reading or playing games with his own children and his grandchildren. And there was usually a large bowl of popcorn - a favorite treat of Mr. Gunn's - nearby to munch on.
Mr. Gunn is survived by his mother, Rachel Gunn; brothers Jim, Bill, and Paul Dunn; sister Karen Collier; son Michael Dunn; daughters Colleen Hennemann, Nancy Breitner, and Natalie Jones; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will lie in state beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ida United Methodist Church, 8124 Ida East Rd., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Tedrow Cemetery near Wauseon.
The family suggests tributes to Ida United Methodist Church or Cancer Connection-Monroe.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 6, 2019