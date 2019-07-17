Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zaletel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Michael Zaletel


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Michael Zaletel Obituary
Richard Michael Zaletel

Richard M. Zaletel, 63, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan while vacationing with the love of his life on Lake Michigan. Richard was born July 7, 1956 in Bedford, Ohio to Richard and Irene (Hrubo) Zaletel. He married Mary Ann Piascik on September 12, 1980 in Macedonia, Ohio however they shared over 45 years together.

Richard was a loving husband and father. A feeder driver for UPS for 39 years, retiring March 1, 2018. Richards most valued times were spent as a Papa to his 4 beautiful grandchildren who he adored. He was happiest being outside: boating, fishing, swimming, gardening, vacationing and listening to music. Richard was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. One of Richard's best friends was his beloved dog Kinsey who never left his side.

Along with his wife, Mary Ann, Richard is survived by his children; Ann Marie (Jon) Ziehr, Andrew (Lindsay) Zaletel and Alexander Zaletel; grandchildren, Evan, Stella, Noah, Luke and granddaughter (Sophia) on the way; brother, Robert (Tania) Zaletel; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Len Piascik; brother and sisters-in-law, Matt (Marge) Piascik, Betsy (David) Skelley, Barbara (Gary) Holtz and Mark (Shari) Piascik and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Prayers will be recited in the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to . Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now