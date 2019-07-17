Richard Michael Zaletel



Richard M. Zaletel, 63, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan while vacationing with the love of his life on Lake Michigan. Richard was born July 7, 1956 in Bedford, Ohio to Richard and Irene (Hrubo) Zaletel. He married Mary Ann Piascik on September 12, 1980 in Macedonia, Ohio however they shared over 45 years together.



Richard was a loving husband and father. A feeder driver for UPS for 39 years, retiring March 1, 2018. Richards most valued times were spent as a Papa to his 4 beautiful grandchildren who he adored. He was happiest being outside: boating, fishing, swimming, gardening, vacationing and listening to music. Richard was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. One of Richard's best friends was his beloved dog Kinsey who never left his side.



Along with his wife, Mary Ann, Richard is survived by his children; Ann Marie (Jon) Ziehr, Andrew (Lindsay) Zaletel and Alexander Zaletel; grandchildren, Evan, Stella, Noah, Luke and granddaughter (Sophia) on the way; brother, Robert (Tania) Zaletel; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Len Piascik; brother and sisters-in-law, Matt (Marge) Piascik, Betsy (David) Skelley, Barbara (Gary) Holtz and Mark (Shari) Piascik and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends will be received Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Prayers will be recited in the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to . Condolences may be made online to the family at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019