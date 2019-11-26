|
Richard Milton Kirker, Jr.
Richard Milton Kirker, Jr., age 55 of Twinsburg passed away suddenly Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Loving son of Carol E. (nee Niemi) and the late Richard Milton Kirker, Sr.; beloved husband of June M. (nee Dieterich) Kirker; loving father of Katie Marie (fiance Zachary) Kirker and Richard Edward Kirker; dear grandfather of Joseph Richard Lawniczak; dear brother of Pamela M. (Joseph D.) Perrino; brother-in-law of Rosemarie (Dean) Linc, John (Kelly) Dieterich and Bob (Tracy) Dieterich; uncle of Mario, Autumn, Jackie, Jodi, Lindsey, Kelsey and Brad; dear cousin and nephew to many. Richard was the Principal Cisco UC Consultant at CDW. He loved baseball and especially his beloved Cleveland Indians.
The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 West Aurora Road (One Mile West of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330) 468-1443. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019