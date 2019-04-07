Services Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 (419) 841-2422 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Newell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard N. Newell

Richard Nelson Newell died April 5, 2019 at Ohio Living, Swan Creek, Toledo, Ohio.



Dick was born in Toledo, on June 2, 1932, to James Reed and Florence (Wieland) Newell.



He attended Ottawa Hills Schools through 9th grade and graduated from Culver Military Academy, Culver Indiana, in 1950.



Dick graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics Degree in 1955.



He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Fontainebleau, France, with the Army Finance Department.



Dick returned to Toledo and began a 10 year career as an Account Executive with Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner, and Smith.



He joined the First National Bank of Toledo in 1968 as an Investment Officer in the Trust Department. He soon was promoted to Vice President of Bank Investments. When The First National Bank became Fifth Third Bank of NW Ohio, he continued as Vice President of Investments as well as participating as an Analyst, and a member of the Asset/ Liability, and Trust and Interest Rate Committees.



Dick retired after 26 years at the bank in 1994. At that time he was asked to continue on a part-time basis. He fully retired in 1999.



Dick gave generously of his time and talents to community service and volunteer organizations in the Toledo area.



He served as a Finance Trustee of The Medical College of Ohio Foundation, a position he held for 20 years, including a term as Treasurer.



Dick was a member of the Financial Analyst Society of Toledo for 25 years. He served a term as president of the society and was elected as a Fellow of The National Financial Analysts Federation.



His many other community activities included serving as the United Way Chairman of the Employees Division, and Chairman of the United Way Health Allocation Committee.



He was a Member of the Art Endowment Development Committee at The Toledo Museum of Art, and a member of the Finance Committee of The Boys and Girls Club. He also enjoyed several years as Treasurer of St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church.



Above all, Dick treasured his family. In 1960 Dick married Judith Dewey whom he met when she came to Toledo to work at The Toledo Museum of Art. Dick and Judy are blessed with three children, Richard, Jr. , Phillip, and Elizabeth and seven grandchildren.



Dick was enthusiastic about shared family activities. Over the years the family took trips around the country. They often spent vacations on lakes. Boating became a favorite family activity with many happy hours water skiing on various lakes in Indiana and Michigan. They especially enjoyed boating on Clear Lake, Lake James and Lake Maxinkuckee. Later the family took up a new boating challenge as they learned to sail on Lake Erie.



During his school days, Dick was a talented track competitor. He continued fitness walking throughout his life. For several years he placed first in the Annual Ottawa Hills Race and he collected an impressive shelf full of trophies. He especially enjoyed briskly walking along the sandy beaches of the ocean in Florida and South Carolina. Even during his later years, he walked regularly on the trails at Wildwood Preserve.



Dick was very proud of the accomplishments of his family. The graduations, marriages, and many career and personal successes of his children were a source of great pride to him. His grandchildren were a special joy to him. They are Caitlin, Pete Jr, and Mary, children of Elizabeth and Peter Shawaker, Abby and Max, children of Phil and Amy Newell, and Catherine and Lachlan, children of Rick and Joanne Croal Newell.



He was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Newell, Jr.



The family wishes to thank Hospice of NW Ohio and Swan Creek and the aides of Home Instead for their compassionate care of Dick in his final days.



If one wishes to give a donation in his memory it may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio, Swan Creek, St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church, or a .



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





