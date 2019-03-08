Richard Oakes Pelton



Richard Oakes Pelton, age 88, formerly of Willamont Rd., Toledo, passed away March 5, 2019, at Blue Creek Health Care, Whitehouse, OH surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 21, 1931 in Toledo, OH to Clive and Marie (Young) Pelton. Richard was a proud graduate of Sylvania Burnham High School, class of 1949, and worked for George Ballas Buick, Throne's Auto Service, and as an automotive body man for many years, retiring in 1986. Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, car shows, and woodworking. He will be greatly missed.



Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Sandi Pelton and Debra (Gary) Gillespie; son, Richard A. (Dawn) Pelton; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; half brother, Tom Ridgley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; and stepfather, Walter Ridgley.



Family and friends may visit Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9 am to 11:30 am at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be given to a



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary