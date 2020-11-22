1/
Richard Oliver Gray
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Oliver Gray

Transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 19, 2020; born April 11, 1926 to the late Cora Kegley Gray and William P. Gray. Also preceded in death by siblings, William R. Gray, Marian Gray Pfenning Kohler, Elizabeth Gray Clark, Virginia Gray Eischen. He greatly loved and reveled in the company of all of his relatives and friends. He is survived by many nieces and nephews that included five godchildren.

Richard enjoyed a career as office manager of Toledo's Ottawa Rubber Company and was a lifelong afficionado of theatre. He was active in all phases of the local community theatre and appeared in over 75 productions at "Toledo Repertoire Theatre," "Village Players," "Oregon Community Theatre," "Genoa Civic Theatre," and former "Cathedral Players," "Toledo Playhouse YWCA," and guest at "Mary Manse College." His idea of a grand vacation was to take in the theatre, restaurants and sites of New York City, which he did at every opportunity. He was also active in theatre organ societies, specifically DTOS and the former TATOS. Richard instituted the twice-yearly family "breakfast in the park" which has been a tradition for over 60 years and is regularly attended by 30 or more relatives and friends. He had a quick, hilarious wit, and one could rely on being entertained by his great humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private funeral mass will be held at Gesu Catholic Church, with arrangements provided by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home. Contributions may go to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or charity of choice. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved