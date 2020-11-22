Richard Oliver Gray
Transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 19, 2020; born April 11, 1926 to the late Cora Kegley Gray and William P. Gray. Also preceded in death by siblings, William R. Gray, Marian Gray Pfenning Kohler, Elizabeth Gray Clark, Virginia Gray Eischen. He greatly loved and reveled in the company of all of his relatives and friends. He is survived by many nieces and nephews that included five godchildren.
Richard enjoyed a career as office manager of Toledo's Ottawa Rubber Company and was a lifelong afficionado of theatre. He was active in all phases of the local community theatre and appeared in over 75 productions at "Toledo Repertoire Theatre," "Village Players," "Oregon Community Theatre," "Genoa Civic Theatre," and former "Cathedral Players," "Toledo Playhouse YWCA," and guest at "Mary Manse College." His idea of a grand vacation was to take in the theatre, restaurants and sites of New York City, which he did at every opportunity. He was also active in theatre organ societies, specifically DTOS and the former TATOS. Richard instituted the twice-yearly family "breakfast in the park" which has been a tradition for over 60 years and is regularly attended by 30 or more relatives and friends. He had a quick, hilarious wit, and one could rely on being entertained by his great humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private funeral mass will be held at Gesu Catholic Church, with arrangements provided by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home. Contributions may go to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or charity of choice
